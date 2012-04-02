MOSCOW April 2 Peace envoy Kofi Annan's plan for
ending the bloodshed in Syria should be judged by the United
Nations Security Council and not by the "Friends of Syria",
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on
Monday.
"Kofi Annan has a mandate from the (U.N.) Secretary General
and the Security Council. The Security Council will judge who
should implement his (Annan's) proposals, and how," Interfax
news agency quoted Lavrov as telling a news conference in
Armenia's capital, Yerevan.
The Friends of Syria, a group of Western and Arab nations,
said after talks in Istanbul on Sunday that Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad did not have an open-ended opportunity to meet
his commitments to Annan, who is seeking a ceasefire.