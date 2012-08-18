DUBAI Aug 18 Russia rejects the idea of a
no-fly zone over Syria, Sky News Arabia quoted Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov as saying in comments broadcast on Saturday.
No member of the United Nations Security Council has
formally proposed a no-fly zone, but Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Aug. 11 that Washington and Turkey were looking
at all measures to help Syrian rebels fighting to overthrow
President Bashar al-Assad, including a no-fly zone.
However, Sky News Arabia said on its website on Saturday
that Lavrov and Russia were firmly opposed to such an idea.
"Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that his
country rejects the imposition of any no-fly zone on Syria," the
website said.
"This will be a violation of sovereignty if it included
Syrian territory," it said in Arabic, quoting Lavrov.
No-fly zones imposed by NATO and Arab allies helped Libyan
rebels overthrow Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Clinton's earlier remarks were the closest Washington has
come to suggesting direct military intervention in Syria. But
her suggestion that a no-fly zone might be an option has gained
little traction so far.
Days after her comments, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
said a no-fly zone over Syria was not a "front-burner" issue,
while Turkish newspapers quoted the U.S. ambassador to Ankara as
saying there were serious legal and practical obstacles to such
an idea.
Lavrov also said the key to a solution in Syria was the
Geneva accord, which calls for the creation of a national unity
government in Syria.
International powers agreed in June that such a government
should be set up in Syria to resolve the conflict between Assad
and opposition forces trying to oust him.