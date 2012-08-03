* Military sources says navy sending ships to Syria
* Defence ministry says no plan to enter Tartus
* Syrian minister says oil barter deal reached
By Gabriela Baczynska and Thomas Grove
MOSCOW, Aug 3 A Russian military source was
quoted on Friday as saying Moscow was sending three naval ships
and up to 360 marines to Syria, but the Defence Ministry said
there were no plans for the vessels to dock in the war-torn
country.
Three Russian news agencies quoted a source in the General
Staff as saying the vessels, already in the Mediterranean, would
arrive in Tartus this week or early next week with supplies for
Russia's only permanent warm water port outside the former
Soviet Union.
Russia is a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar al Assad
whose country is Moscow's main foothold in the Middle East.
Syria bought $1 billion worth of weapons from Russia last year,
or about 8 percent of total Russian arms exports.
Russia's Defence Ministry later issued a statement denying
the warships would go to Tartus but left open the possibility
they would do so if they remained at sea longer than expected.
"The military vessels' entry ... to Tartus is not planned,
the ministry statement said, adding that the ships would have
"every right" to enter Tartus if the length of their voyage
increased and they were ordered to carry out new tasks.
A Syrian official visiting Moscow told reporters separately
that Damascus had reached an agreement to send crude oil to
Russia in return for shipments of refined oil products.
"We will deliver our oil and receive gasoline and diesel, it
will be a barter," Qadri Jamil, the deputy prime minister for
economic affairs, said.
He was visiting Moscow with other government and private
sector officials looking for ways to alleviate the economic
effects of sanctions on Syria.
The official said Syria was producing about 200,000 barrels
per day and added: "We need oil, oil products. Shortages of
these materials are making the situation in the country
difficult."
He also said Syria had asked for credit from Russia and that
the size and terms of any such loan would be decided "within
weeks".
LOSING TARTUS WOULD BE 'STRATEGIC BLOW'
Russia earlier had said it was preparing to send marines to
Syria in case it needed to protect personnel and remove
equipment from the naval maintenance facility at Tartus, which
analysts say is staffed by fewer than 100 people.
The source in the Russian General Staff said the three
ships, each carrying up to 120 marines, would be joined by three
other vessels from the Russian Navy's Black Sea and Northern Sea
fleets.
The potential loss of Tartus would be a strategic blow to
Russia, according to what the Interfax news agency described as
a military-diplomatic source.
"Tartus is of extreme military-strategic importance for the
Russian Navy, as the backup for the task forces in the
Mediterranean. Therefore, its loss would entail deep negative
consequences and the actual loss of influence in this key
region," Interfax quoted the source as saying.
The General Staff source said the ships would head back to
Russia after spending several days in Tartus.
Russia has blamed the West for the failure of diplomatic
efforts led by U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan, who resigned
on Thursday, and the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement
on Friday underlining the importance of replacing him quickly.
"The Russian Federation ... gave him the maximum
assistance," the statement said but complained that its Western
partners and some regional states had not done enough to help.
"Moreover ... they continued to provide Syrian opposition
groups with political, moral, material, technical and financial
assistance, thereby in effect encouraging the irreconcilability
of anti-government forces.
Russia and China have three times blocked Western-backed
U.N. Security Council resolutions on Syria that were meant to
put more pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step
down.