MOSCOW, April 13 A Russian news agency reported
on Friday that Moscow had decided to keep a warship on patrol
off Syria for the foreseeable future, but a military source said
Russia's naval presence in the eastern Mediterranean had
"nothing to do" with Syria.
The conflicting signals came during a fragile ceasefire in
Syria, which buys Russian weapons and has been shielded from
U.N. Security Council condemnation over its bloody clampdown on
its opponents by Russian vetoes.
Syria hosts a maintenance and supply facility that is
Russia's sole naval base outside the ex-Soviet Union, but
warships call there only occasionally and Russian naval activity
near Syria has been seen as a show of support for the
government.
The destroyer Smetlivy is plying waters off Syria now and
will be replaced by another Russian warship next month, the
state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing an
unidentified Defence Ministry source.
"A decision has been made to have Russia navy ships close to
Syria's shores on a permanent basis," it quoted the source as
saying.
However, a Russian military official, speaking on condition
of anonymity, told Reuters by telephone that Russian warships in
the eastern Mediterranean had "nothing to do with" Syria.
A Defence Ministry spokesman declined to comment on the RIA
report. He said Russian warships conducting anti-piracy
operations in the Gulf of Aden are sometimes in the eastern
Mediterranean and call in at the Tartus facility.
Russia has blocked U.N. Security Council resolutions
condemning Syria for its crackdown, that has lasted for more
than a year, but has vocally supported U.N.-Arab League envoy
Kofi Annan's peace efforts, which have led to a fragile
ceasefire that began on Thursday.
