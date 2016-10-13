ABU DHABI Oct 13 Syria's state grain buying
agency Hoboob bought one million tonnes of Russian wheat at 150
euros a tonne, on a cost and freight basis, a Syrian government
source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The wheat bought in the Hoboob tender is for shipment for a
year after opening up the letter of credit, the source said.
Syria often buys wheat from its political ally Russia but
this was an unusually large amount. The source said it should
cover the government's needs for this year until the next local
wheat buying season in 2017.
Syria's local wheat harvest nearly halved to 1.3 million
tonnes this year, the lowest in 27 years, as fighting and poor
rainfall further degraded the farming sector and the nation's
ability to feed itself.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Susan Fenton)