* Momentum of asset hunt stalls, state sanctions more
effective
* Some prominent regime allies remain off sanctions list
* Some Assad wealth may be left intact as incentive to quit
By Radu Marinas and Sam Cage and Justyna Pawlak and Raissa
Kasolowsky
BUCHAREST/BRUSSELS/DUBAI, Nov 2 Two months into
anti-government protests in Syria last year, as the military
crackdown grew more vicious, the European Union and United
States introduced sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad,
his security chiefs and members of his family.
The sanctions were designed to freeze property and bank
accounts, make it harder to access money and move assets around,
and, ultimately, bring about an end to the violence. Eighteen
months on, though, the fighting is worse and Brussels and
Washington are struggling to make these sanctions bite.
There is no official tally of the amount of Assad riches
frozen by the U.S., EU and Arab League under targeted sanctions
on individuals and companies. But based on the amounts known to
have been blocked by Britain and non-EU Switzerland, it is
likely to be several hundred million dollars.
Switzerland has blocked about 100 million francs ($106
million) in assets linked to Assad, his associates and Syrian
companies, in line with EU sanctions. Britain has frozen Syrian
assets worth about 100 million pounds ($160 million), a source
familiar with the situation said in July.
But Western diplomats and experts in asset tracing say the
search has unearthed only glimpses of a suspected international
financial network supporting Syria's ruler and his inner circle.
Western governments appear to be more focused on applying a
set of broad based sanctions, such as those blocking Syria's
central bank from U.S. markets and imposing curbs on trade and
services including a European Union ban on Syrian oil imports.
In part, this may be because the size of Assad's personal
wealth - the assets he could realistically offload to generate
funds - is probably no more than $1 billion, according to
private sector experts in corporate investigations. This is much
less than the multi-billion dollar hoard that his opponents
alleged he owned when the conflict began in March 2011.
Iain Willis, Director of Research at UK-based business
intelligence company Alaco Ltd, said that early in the uprising
"enormous figures" of more than $120 billion were being floated
as estimates of Assad's wealth, based on the fact that the
Assads in effect controlled most of the levers of the economy.
"In reality, while they certainly had fingers in an awful
lot of industries, it's nowhere near that, in terms of what's
realisable, liquid, practical and moveable. I would say one
percent of that is likely to be a realistic figure," he said.
Efforts to freeze whatever money he does have access to have
been hindered by lawsuits lodged by some of those who appear on
sanctions lists, Russian and Chinese opposition, lack of
intelligence resources, and perhaps even a policy to calibrate
the amount of pressure on Assad to give him a path to exile.
"There's been a sense that at the end of the day it's not a
lot of money, that it doesn't have a significant impact on the
decision-making calculus of the leadership," said Mark Dubowitz,
executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies
think tank in Washington, though he said he did not know this
was fact.
"The other operating theory is that - and this is
potentially pretty cynical - if your goal is to get rid of Assad
and there is an opportunity to get him to agree to step down,
potentially you don't want to go after his assets because you
want to be able to give him an escape route where he can end up
in exile and enjoy the fruits of his despotic regime. 'Let's not
squeeze him entirely'."
Another explanation may be psychological tactics, said
Charles Crawford, a former British ambassador to Bosnia and
Herzegovina, Serbia/Montenegro and Poland who helped implement
sanctions intended to topple late Serb strongman Slobodan
Milosevic. He said sanctions officials might want to list some
regime hardliners but not others to stir up paranoia.
But a simple lack of manpower may also have hurt. A Western
envoy in the United Arab Emirates, where Assad and the family of
Rami Makhlouf, Assad's cousin and main financial ally, are
believed to have assets, said the probe into their private
wealth was valuable but "we just don't have the resources. There
is so much happening in the region right now that there are many
other issues that take priority."
Nick Bortman, Gulf-based head of London corporate
investigation firm GPW's Middle East practice, said Bashar's
wealth had been meticulously invested overseas, over many years,
and behind multiple layers of proxies and offshore companies and
in countries where disclosure laws were weak or not enforced.
"Such groundwork dulls the blade of broad sanctions
regimes," he said. "Freezing wealth requires identifying wealth,
and that ultimately comes down to accessing advisors and
consiglieri figures, something beyond the typical remit of
financial and commercial watchdogs and other would-be
enforcers."
Information from Gulf Arab states has been meagre, some
Western officials say. A senior Western diplomat said: "We have
been discussing with Russia and the Gulf countries in terms of
our concerns they may be using their banking systems. It's not
clear the extent that the regime money may have gone there."
BENIFICIARIES
There has been some progress.
Take Makhlouf, accused by European Union foreign ministers
in May 2011 of bankrolling Assad. The tycoon has been under U.S.
sanctions since 2008 for what Washington calls public
corruption. Brussels brought in its own sanctions last year.
In July this year, evidence released by the U.S. Senate's
permanent sub-committee on investigations into anti-money
laundering weaknesses at HSBC showed that Makhlouf and
his father Mohammed were beneficiaries of a trust established in
the Cayman Islands by the British bank.
On Aug. 16, the EU listed a Luxembourg company, Drex
Technologies Holding S.A., saying Makhlouf was the beneficial
owner. It said Makhlouf used the firm to facilitate and manage
his international financial holdings, including a majority share
in mobile phone operator Syriatel, which the EU has previously
listed on the grounds that it provides financial support to the
Syrian regime.
Drex Technologies could not be reached for comment. Paolo
Poveda, a client relations analyst at Panama law firm Mossack
Fonseca, described as a registered agent of Drex in the EU
listing, said they had resigned that position in June 2012. On
Aug 30, the Swiss sanctions department listed the Luxembourg
company.
Makhlouf could not be reached for comment and questions sent
through Syriatel were not answered. Makhlouf is believed to live
in Syria still.
Swiss prosecutors last year froze roughly 3 million euros
held in a Geneva bank by Makhlouf, on grounds of suspected
money-laundering. The money was unfrozen when Makhlouf appealed,
saying it predated sanctions imposed by the Swiss last May.
Mahlouf's lawsuit was one of 35 legal challenges against the
Syria sanctions at the European Court of Justice, according to
one EU official. The majority of those are still pending.
Several European officials said the bar for evidence of wrong
doing was being set much higher than in the early months of the
uprising.
In another case, a Syrian businessman, Emad Ghreiwati, was
taken off the sanctions list this year after he challenged his
listing in a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice. The court
ruled there was no need to make a formal finding in the case, as
he had been taken off the list, for undisclosed reasons, after
his lawsuit was launched, an official said.
Asked about the pace of the EU's efforts to target Assad's
circle, a senior EU official said it was up to member states to
propose "ideas for potential candidates" and legal challenges to
the measures had resulted in a more cautious approach.
"Sometimes when mistakes are being made, evidence that is
put on the table is not strong and solid enough, then there is
always a possibility for legal recourse. And we are having a few
of them in front of European courts and we have to be careful,
to have solid ground," he said.
THE ROMANIAN CONNECTION
Perhaps the most interesting case study is Romania.
Romania's former communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and
Assad's father Hafez al-Assad had a long and warm friendship.
Romania-based Syrian dissident Mohamad Rifai alleges close ties
continue between the two countries, specifically the Syrian
ambassador to Romania Walid Othman, who is Rami Makhlouf's
father-in-law.
Rifai, a dentist who left Syria in the early 1980s to study
in then-communist Romania, wants the EU and the United States to
investigate companies linked to Othman as possible havens and
conduits for funds belonging to Assad and his extended family,
including Makhlouf.
Former Syrian Oil Minister Abdo Husameddin said Othman was
"one of the people making (money transfer) dealings on behalf of
the Assad family." But Othman's opponents have produced no
evidence of any wrongdoing.
A Romanian investigative journalism website called Rise
Project published documents in May 2012 that show the extent of
Syrian commercial activity in Romania, including companies owned
by Othman's sons, but no evidence of any connection to Assad
himself, or to his assets.
An EU diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity said
Othman's name and that of his sons and his daughter, Razan, were
on a list of potential sanctions targets presented by Syrian
opposition activists to the EU in mid-September. But Razan's was
the only name that drew interest.
On Oct. 15 the EU added her and 27 other names to a list of
individuals targeted by EU asset freezes and travel bans,
bringing the total number of people facing such sanctions to
181. Razan Othman is married to Makhlouf. The EU said she was
"associated with the Syrian regime and benefiting from it".
A request for an interview with Walid Othman delivered to
the Syrian embassy in Bucharest went unanswered. Reached for
comment, an embassy employee, who declined to be identified,
confirmed Othman had received the request.
There was no answer to a request for comment from Razan
Othman delivered via Syriatel.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity when
asked about Othman, said only that Romania was one of several
countries being studied as a potential location of activity by
Assad's private financial network.