DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah on Friday slammed the Russian and Chinese veto of a UN resolution on Syria as an "unfavorable" move.

"There is no doubt that the confidence of the world in the United Nations has been shaken," he said in a broadcast on Saudi state TV.

"Unfortunately, what happened in the UN, in my opinion, is an unfavorable initiative," King Abdullah said.

Arab foreign ministers will discuss a proposal next week to send a joint U.N.-Arab mission to Syria, a senior Arab League official said on Thursday, after a solely Arab team failed to end President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on protests.

Saudi Arabia and five other Gulf Arab states, as well as Jordan and Morocco, pulled their observers out last month after the mission failed to halt bloodshed.

