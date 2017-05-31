BEIRUT, May 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - After months
of testing, a hospital in Syria will have uninterrupted power
from this week, charged by solar power in a project designers
hope will save lives and can be repeated across the country.
Syria's electrical grid has taken an big hit after six years
of a volatile civil war with most the electrical infrastructure
bombed, dismantled or destroyed, leaving hospitals relying on
diesel generators but at the mercy of fuel shortages.
So the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
(UOSSM), an international coalition of international medical
organisations and NGOs, said it hoped creating the country's
first solar-power hospital would save lives.
"To have those active (hospitals) resilient and operational,
it's a matter of life (or death) for many, many people in the
country," said Tarek Makdissi, project director of UOSSM told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.
The France-based UOSSM launched the initiative, "Syria
Solar", with the aim of getting hospitals less dependent on
diesel which the organisation says is expensive and not
reliable.
The first solar hospital - the name and location of which the
UOSSM would not release for safety reasons - runs on mixture of
a diesel generator and 480 solar panels built near the hospital
that link to an energy storage system.
If there is a complete fuel outage the solar system can
fully power the intensive care unit, operating rooms and
emergency departments for up to 24 hours without diesel, which
is 20 to 30 percent of the hospital's energy cost.
Makdissi said the goal is to get five other medical
facilities in Syria running like this by the end of spring 2018
with funding from places like institutions, foundations,
government agencies, and philanthropists.
Beyond reducing operational costs Makdissi believes this
initiative creates a more resilient electrical infrastructure.
"To be resilient is to be independent and to be independent
you need to have control of your own resources," said Makdissi.
"This project is really increasing the independence and
resilience of local communities."
