AMMAN Heavily armed forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fought on Wednesday with rebels controlling a main district of the southern city of Deraa on the border with Jordan, opposition activists said.

Around 20 tanks and armoured vehicles surrounded the al-Balad area of city, which is right on the border, and fired anti-aircraft guns into buildings, activist Rami Abdelhaq told Reuters by phone from Deraa, where the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began a year ago.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; editing by Crispian Balmer)