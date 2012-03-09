* More than 100 Syrian officials subject to Swiss sanctions

* Swiss already froze 50 mln Sfr in Syrian assets

ZURICH, March 9 The Swiss government added seven names - most of them ministers - on Friday to a list of top Syrian officials on whom it imposed sanctions last year to put pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end his crackdown on protests against his rule.

The names added to the list of more than 100 Syrian officials included those of the ministers of health, industry, education, transport, oil and communications, the Swiss government said in an amended ordinance.

Switzerland said in December it had frozen 50 million Swiss francs ($55 million) of funds belonging to Assad and other top officials and Syrian companies.

Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to improve its image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, seizing the assets of numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict bank secrecy to help other countries catch tax cheats.

It has blocked assets of the former Tunisian and Egyptian leaders and their entourages as well as those of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his family.

The United Nations estimates more than 7,500 civilians have died during Assad's year-old crackdown on the uprising. ($1 = 0.9083 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Tim Pearce)