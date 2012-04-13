* Turkish officials build refugee "city" for 12,000
* Syrian refugees say no plans to leave despite truce
* Camp cost $50 mln to build, will cost $2 mln a month
By Erika Solomon
KILIS, Turkey, April 13 Life is starting to look
more permanent for the Syrian refugees in Kilis. There are no
tents in the Turkish camp. Instead, thousands of white cubicles
sit in endless rows.
With every grey brick laid along the paths that criss-cross
the sea of container houses, Terkia Zarzoureh f eels she is
further from returning to her home across the border.
"We left our home in Jisr al-Shughur almost 11 months ago,
and I think it will still be a long time before we ever go back
again," says the 27-year-old mother-of-six, whose family fled
some of the first scenes of bloodshed from President Bashar
al-Assad's crackdown on the year-long revolt against his rule.
Even as diplomats debate ceasefires and the deployment of
monitors to calm Syria's streets, the builders of Kilis seem to
think Syrian refugees are in for a long haul.
Three large yellow schools are being constructed. Two
mosques with blue minarets and stained glass windows mark either
end of the camp.
"This is not a camp, this is a city. Next month you will see
a different world here, like a dream city," says Suphi Atan, a
Turkish Foreign Ministry official who oversees the Syrian
refugee camps.
In the linoleum-tiled floors of a new administrative office,
Atan shows visitors seated in black leather chairs a
colour-coded map outlining this camp, made for 12,000 of
Turkey's nearly 25,000 refugees. He proudly notes the
"Carrefour-style" store being built, for everything from
vegetables to shoes.
Back in Syria, security forces and rebels have mostly stuck
to a ceasefire imposed on April 12 through a deal brokered by
special envoy Kofi Annan. The United Nations is now discussing
sending in a small monitoring mission to observe the truce.
But Zarzoureh says it is not convincing enough to leave
Kilis.
"Who believes in these things? Our neighbours came 10 days
ago, they saw rockets and death. Right now all I want to worry
about is how to fit a family of eight in two rooms," she said,
frying potatoes for dinner on a stove next to her bed.
"This is not the home I want, but I may have to settle for
this for a long time. We will not see our homes again until
Bashar al-Assad falls."
Turkey has spent about $150 million on refugee camps, Atan
said. Kilis' construction will cost $50 million and take another
$2 million per month to run. Turkey is now accepting
international aid to share the rising cost.
"As the Turkish government we should be prepared for the
worst scenario," Atan said. "We do not hope that this conflict
continues very long but we want to be prepared for hosting our
brothers coming from Syria."
"DREAM IS DEAD"
Around 500 Turkish employees will work in Kilis, including
police, teachers and doctors. The freshly painted clinic will
have x-ray machines and operating rooms.
But for Syrians living here, the tall aluminium walls topped
with barbed wire and the police watchtowers that loom above are
a stark reminder that they are fleeing a nightmare.
Mahmoud's family carried his half-paralysed body for three
days to bring him to Kilis, after shrapnel pierced his neck when
a rocket hit his home in northern Idlib province. He lies pale
on the floor as his mother and seven sisters huddle around him.
"I can move my left foot a little bit. I don't know what
happens next. A few months ago I was protesting, now I try not
to worry about the future," the 15-year-old boy said.
Just visible over the wall near his new home are the green
peaks of Syria and the Syrian flags waving from an army border
post nearby.
Syria's Interior Ministry called on refugees to return home
after the truce. But Mohammed says that is not an option.
"Look what happened to me, this is a big scar to remember
the price for asking for freedom. We won't go back until Bashar
is gone," he said.
Only rows of tattered laundry and a playground swarming with
children break up the endless rows of identical houses.
Residents also try to personalise their new homes. Black
graffiti labels one road the "Conqueror of Assad Street", other
homes cluster around an intersection dubbed "Freedom Square".
As some 9,000 inhabitants already in Kilis settle in for a
long stay, a new pace of daily life emerges.
Women roll out dough for bread on door stoops. Nearby, young
men have dragged the metal frames of the bunk beds onto the
street as makeshift shop counters, filled with candy and
cigarettes to sell.
Mustafa, a 25-year-old activist from Hama, lays on a mat
outside rewrapping a gunshot wound through his leg. He is
grateful for his new home in Turkey, but says it is no dream.
"They could build us a palace and we wouldn't forget we were
refugees," he said. "It is hard to dream here, being here means
that for now, our dream is dead."