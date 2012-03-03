ISTANBUL Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on opponents bears the hallmarks of war crimes and his violent repression of protest is dimming any chance of negotiation, Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday.

"The Syrian regime is committing a crime against humanity every day," Davutoglu told a joint news conference with visiting Italian Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi.

"I am saying this clearly, after these many massacres and crimes, which have characteristics of war crimes, the Syrian regime closes all doors to dialogue," Davutoglu said.

The two ministers condemned the Syrian authorities for denying access to an international aid convoy seeking access to the Baba Amro district of Homs, Syria's third largest city.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Ben Harding)