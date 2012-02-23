LONDON Feb 23 Turkey is ready to host an
international meeting on Syria to follow up one being held in
Tunis on Friday to raise pressure on Damascus to end a violent
crackdown, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on Somalia in
London, he said at the talks in Tunis, "the international
community will say with a loud voice that this oppression has to
stop..."
"Our aim is for the international community to raise its
voice against the violence in Syria which is now not only
directed against the innocent people but the Syrians have turned
their guns against journalists."
He said there was general agreement that a follow-up meeting
should be held in Istanbul but that this would be decided for
sure in Tunis. He gave no date.
Western and Arab countries meeting in Tunis are expected to
demand that Syrian forces implement an immediate ceasefire to
allow relief supplies to reach desperate civilians in bombarded
cities such as Homs.
