ANKARA, April 10 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of personal
responsibility for killing civilians and said on Tuesday he
would take unspecified steps after Syrian troops shot at
refugees inside Turkey.
"He is continuing to kill 60, 70, 80, 100 every day,"
Erdogan said of Assad, whom he once called a friend but whose
troops were now, the Turkish premier said, "mercilessly"
shooting fleeing women and children in the back.
Speaking in China before heading back to the region for
talks with Arab power Saudi Arabia, another force pressing for
Assad's removal, Erdogan condemned the shooting on Monday which
wounded three Syrians and two Turks in a frontier refugee camp.
"There was a very clear violation of the border. We are
going to conduct a final assessment. Our diplomacy is continuing
with the regional countries," he said. "After that, of course,
we will take the steps that need to be taken."
He did not elaborate. Opposition from U.N. Security Council
heavyweights Russia and China, as well as from Assad's long-time
backer Iran, argues against military intervention in support of
the Syrian rebels by sympathetic regional and Western powers.
But Turkey, which has given refuge to some 25,000 Syrians
including officers commanding rebel forces, has indicated it
might consider increasing its support for Assad's opponents,
including by declaring a "buffer zone" to protect them.
Erdogan said last month that would mean sending in troops to
Syria to secure the area, setting up a possible confrontation
between Assad's forces and the Turkish army, the second biggest
in NATO, the North American and European defence bloc.
Erdogan said Assad had already broken a promise to
international envoy Kofi Annan to withdraw troops from urban
areas by Tuesday to allow for a truce to start on Thursday:
"They are even shooting these fleeing people from behind.
They are mercilessly shooting them, regardless of whether they
are children or women," Erdogan said. "Indeed, he gave his word
to Mr. Annan, but despite giving his word he is continuing to
kill 60, 70, 80, 100 every day. This is the situation."
As Erdogan's foreign minister, Ahmet Davutoglu, broke off
his own trip to China to return home, the Turkish foreign
ministry also condemned the incident at the Kilis refugee camp
and summoned the Syrian charge d'affaires in Ankara.
Officials said Erdogan would meet King Abdullah in Riyadh on
Friday to discuss Syria. Both are sympathetic to pleas for
support from fellow Sunni Muslims there. Sunnis are the majority
in Syria but complain of oppression by Assad's Alawites, a sect
which aligns itself with the Shi'ites who dominate in Iran.
A sectarian tinge to the Syrian uprising, which began 13
months ago as part of a wider Arab popular movement for
democratic reforms, has heightened wider tensions along a
Sunni-Shi'ite faultline that cuts across the Middle East.
Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper said that, after China and Saudi
Arabia, Erdogan might also visit Russia, a key defender of
Assad. The Turkish prime minister, bolstered by political and
economic stability at home, has been eager to increase the
country's diplomatic clout in the region, and beyond.