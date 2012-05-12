ANKARA May 12 Two Turkish journalists who went
missing while reporting on the uprising in Syria two months ago
were released on Saturday with Iran's help, Foreign Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu announced.
The release of the pair demonstrated Iran's influence with
its ally Syria, which lost Turkey's friendship when it cracked
down on pro-democracy protests that erupted last year. Iran and
Syria, both isolated by the West, have stuck by each other.
The two journalists were flown to Tehran, where they told
Turkey's Anatolian news agency they were in good health and
looking forward to being reunited with their families.
In remarks on his Twitter account, Davutoglu said the
Turkish government was sending a plane to bring them home. His
Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Salehi had told him earlier that
the journalists had been freed, he added.
Adem Ozkose, 34, a reporter with Milat, a small
Islamic-leaning startup newspaper, and freelance cameraman Hamit
Coskun, 21, went missing in early March after sneaking across
the border into Idlib, a northwestern province that has been the
focus of an offensive by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
forces.
Hopes for their release soared after Turkish officials
revealed on Thursday that Iran was acting as a go-between. It
was not immediately clear who had been holding them.
Turkey has closed its embassy in Damascus and halted flights
to and from Syria.
Assad belongs to the minority Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam. Iran is mostly Shi'ite, while most Turks and
Syrians are Sunni Muslims.
Some 23,000 registered Syrian refugees live in camps in
Turkey along its border with Syria, and an estimated 2,000 more
are staying with Turkish relatives.
