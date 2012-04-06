By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Can Sezer
REYHANLI, Turkey, April 6 Syrian firefighter
Ahmad Zakzak clutched his stomach as he lay in a Turkish
hospital, his back bleeding from a shrapnel wound suffered in a
tank bombardment of a small town in Syria's nearby Idlib
province.
Zakzak is one of thousands of refugees who have fled towns
and villages they say are being pummeled with tank and artillery
fire in a renewed assault by President Bashar al-Assad's forces
ahead of an April 10 U.N. deadline for a government ceasefire.
"I'm not worried about the wounds I can see. I'm afraid that
I have internal bleeding," the 45-year-old gasped, crying out
from the pain of his wounds. "I'm in the rescue business and I
know. God damn you, Bashar al-Assad, you spare no one!"
With the surgery theatre full, a doctor jumped between seven
other wounded Syrians in the emergency room. Ambulance sirens
wailed. More wounded arrived, ferried across rugged terrain over
the border by smugglers and Free Syrian Army rebels.
Turkish officials say more than 2,800 Syrians fled into
Turkey from the region of Idlib, focus of military action,
during Thursday - a sharp increase from the flow, well below a
thousand, on most previous days.
Assad says his forces have been battling foreign backed
Islamist militants in the year-old uprising and denies civilians
are being targeted by anyone except those militants.
Zakzak set out early Thursday from his home city of Aleppo,
Syria's commercial centre, to the village of Killi in Idlib to
rescue his 20-year-old daughter when he heard the army was
bombarding the area. Telephone lines have been cut for weeks.
"I got there and helicopters started hitting the streets
with machineguns. I escaped from my car and a young guy on a
motorcycle helped me. I jumped on with him only to see a tank in
front of us. It fired a shell in our direction and he was killed
instantly," Zakzak said.
"I could not recognise Killi. The roads were full of rubble.
Shells were hitting everywhere," he said.
REFUGEE INFLUX
Mohammed Khatib, a refugee who said he came from Kastanaz, a
Syrian town of 20,000 people, told a similar tale.
"The army is destroying buildings and bombing them till they
turn to charcoal," he said.
Syrian activists in the refugee camps said most newcomers had
crossed from Killi and other areas in east and north Idlib.
The influx has turned the small Turkish town of Reyhanli, an
Arab settlement once famous for making the finest carpets in
Ottoman Syria, into a refugee hub.
The journey is dangerous.
The Orontos River, which marks the border, is famous for its
strong currents. Syrian army tents could be seen pitched amid
lush farmland on the other side of the border.
Syrian opposition activists said four refugees were shot
dead trying to cross the river this week, and a 16-year-old boy
drowned. The activists said the Syrian army fired at and sank
barrels used as makeshift boats pulled by ropes.
"Behind the tents there are army machinegun positions. If
Assad lets the people escape you would see hundreds of thousands
of Syrians here," said Mohammad Hijazi, who was elected as a
representative of refugees in Boynuyogun camp, one of several
camps Turkish authorities set up right on the border.
"Every time the regime is given a deadline it is a
catastrophe. Assad interprets it as a license for unlimited
killing and another deadline is set," Hijazi said, referring to
international envoy Kofi Annan's peace plan.
"Assad wants to tell the Syrians never say no again."
DISPUTED ACCOUNTS
Refugees and activists reported hundreds of casualties from
the shelling in the last few days, including 120 people killed
in the last 48 hours in Taftanaz in Idlib, which was stormed by
50 tanks and armoured vehicles.
"I was caught by tank fire in the middle of Taftanaz after
making several trips in to take relatives out. The doctor has
drugged me to the point that I can't feel anything," said Ayman
Shallah, who owns an interior decorating business and was hit
from the waist down by seven bullets and shrapnel pieces.
Accounts of the violence cannot be verified because Syrian
authorities have placed tight restrictions on access by
independent media.
Under a U.N. plan agreed with Damascus, Syrian forces should
cease operations and withdraw from settlements by April 10.
Rebels should then cease fire within 48 hours.
U.N. special envoy Annan said on Thursday he had been told
by Damascus that troop withdrawals were underway from Idlib, as
well as Zabadani and Deraa.
But one resident of Zabadani, near the Lebanon border, said
no significant withdrawal was under way.
"They are complete liars, there is no army withdrawal, they
are still in the middle of the city. They fired on the city this
morning, like they do every day," a man calling himself Abu
Mustafa said by phone.
YouTube footage showed smoke rising from artillery barrages
on Hazzano, another village in Idlib from where many refugees
have fled.
Some of the wounded were young conscripts who have fled the
military and joined the Free Syrian Army, a loosely grouped
organisation of outgunned deserters who have been trying to slow
down the advance of Assad's forces, dominated by the minority
Alawite sect of the ruling elite.
"If the defectors don't surrender, they bomb the whole
village to the ground," said Abdelrahim al-Razi, who was wounded
in the chest in his hometown of Sermin. It took him six days to
reach Turkey.
The United Nations says Assad's forces have killed more than
9,000 people in the conflict, which began with peaceful protests
although armed rebels later began fighting back. Syria told the
world body this week that 6,044 people had died, including 2,566
soldiers and police.