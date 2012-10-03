WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton expressed outrage on Wednesday after a mortar
bomb fired from Syria killed five people in southeastern Turkey
and said Washington would discuss with Ankara on what the next
steps should be.
"We are outraged that the Syrians have been shooting across
the border. We are very regretful about the loss of life that
has occurred on the Turkish side," Clinton said in remarks
during an appearance with Kazakhstan's visiting foreign
minister.
"We are working with our Turkish friends. I will be speaking
with the (Turkish) foreign minister later to discuss what the
best way forward would be," Clinton said, calling the spread of
violence beyond Syria's borders "a very, very dangerous
situation."