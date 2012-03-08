GENEVA, March 8 The United Nations said on Thursday that it was readying food stocks for 1.5 million people in Syria as part of a 90-day emergency contingency plan to help civilians deprived of basic supplies after nearly a year of conflict.

"More needs to be done," John Ging of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA), told a one-day Syrian Humanitarian Forum being held in Geneva, describing the situation in Syria as "very fluid".

"The U.N. side of the humanitarian community is looking at the process of additional food stocks pre-positioned to target 1.5 million people," he said.

Top U.N. aid official Valerie Amos is visiting Syria this week. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland)