UNITED NATIONS, March 27 U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan will brief the U.N. Security Council on Syria on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), likely by video conference, British Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant told reporters in New York.

Syria has written to Annan saying that it has accepted his six-point peace proposal aimed at ending a year-long conflict that has brought the country to the brink of civil war, Annan's spokesman said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.