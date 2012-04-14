* Ban Ki-moon and Annan hold talks, discuss "sporadic violence"

* Ban says prime responsibility lies with Assad govt

* Pledge to deploy ceasefire monitors "as quickly as possible"

GENEVA, April 14 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Saturday the Syrian government had the prime responsibility to stop the violence in the country and withdraw its forces from urban areas in line with international mediator Kofi Annan's peace plan.

Ban and Annan, who held 90 minutes of talks in Geneva, issued a statement welcoming the U.N. Security Council's adoption of a resolution authorising the sending of an initial team to monitor the ceasefire in Syria and said they would do their best to deploy the monitors "as quickly as possible".

Russia and China joined the rest of the Security Council to authorise the deployment of up to 30 unarmed observers to Syria to monitor a ceasefire that went into effect at dawn on Thursday.

Opposition activists said at least six people were killed in Syria on Saturday. Activists also reported the first shelling, in the city of Homs, by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in three days.

"The Secretary-General reiterated that it is the government of Syria which has the primary responsibility to stop the violence and withdraw its forces," the statement said.

Annan, joint special envoy of the U.N. and Arab League, briefed Ban on his contacts with Syrian officials, the opposition and with countries with influence, it said.

The statement said Annan "elaborated on the efforts to secure the full implementation of the 6-point plan, and to launch a political process that would address the concerns and aspirations of the Syrian people".

The two men had reviewed the status of the cessation of violence in Syria, "including reports of sporadic violence and the continued presence of the Syrian Armed Forces in population centres", it said.

They reiterated their call to all those with influence to encourage the opposition to "take reciprocal steps in ensuring the cessation of violence".