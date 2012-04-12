UNITED NATIONS, April 12 Withdrawing troops from
Syrian towns and cities is just as important as the ceasefire,
China's U.N. envoy said on Thursday, as Russia's U.N. ambassador
said the Security Council could adopt a resolution on Friday
approving unarmed U.N. observers.
"We fully support Kofi Annan's six-point plan and we believe
the ceasefire is very important as is also pulling troops out of
the towns and cities by the Syrian government ... very, very
important," said Chinese U.N. Ambassador Li Baodong.
Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said that he hoped a
resolution approving unarmed U.N. observers for Syria would be
passed by the 15-nation panel on Friday. "It's crucial for the
monitors to be on the ground," he said.