UNITED NATIONS, April 12 The U.N. Security
Council could approve on Friday a resolution to send unarmed
U.N. observers to Syria to monitor a fragile ceasefire in the
13-month conflict that has brought the country to the brink of
civil war, diplomats said.
U.N. Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan has called for 200
to 250 unarmed U.N.-mandated observers to monitor the ceasefire.
The Security Council is due to meet later on Thursday to discuss
a draft resolution to approve the monitoring mission.
"We hope that even tomorrow we might adopt a Security
Council resolution on the deployment of that advance group of
monitors," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said.
"The full-fledged mission will take some time to deploy ...
If we are able to put 20 or 30 monitors (there) early next week,
very good. If we are able to put more in the next few days
that's even better," he said.
Syrian troops held their fire after the deadline passed on
Thursday for the U.N.-backed ceasefire, but troops and heavy
weapons were still deployed in Syrian towns and cities in
defiance of Annan's plan.
Syrian forces have killed more than 9,000 people in the past
year, according to a U.N. estimate. Damascus says rebels have
killed more than 2,600 soldiers and security personnel.
Annan briefed the 15-nation Security Council on Thursday
about the situation in Syria.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said that "eight
violations took place this morning by the armed groups."
Ja'afari said that Syria is committed to cooperating with
Kofi Annan and fulfilling his peace plan, adding that Damascus
had already complied with calls to withdraw troops from Syrian
towns. He said others inside the country and abroad should
comply with Annan's peace plan as well.
Withdrawing troops from Syrian towns and cities is just as
important as the ceasefire, China's U.N. envoy Li Baodong said.
"We fully support Kofi Annan's six-point plan and we believe
the ceasefire is very important - as is also pulling troops out
of the towns and cities by the Syrian government ... very, very
important," Li said.