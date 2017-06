Kofi Annan, the U.N.-Arab League Special Envoy on Syria, attends an after-meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Al Araby at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

UNITED NATIONS U.N.-Arab League Syria envoy Kofi Annan will meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday during a peace mission to the country where pro-democracy protests have deteriorated into bloody turmoil, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday.

Ban told reporters in New York that Annan also plans to meet with the Syrian opposition before leaving the country on Sunday.

