UNITED NATIONS U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan and the U.N. peacekeeping chief gave a bleak assessment to the Security Council on the situation in Syria, where fighting continues and fears of full-scale civil war are increasing, U.N. diplomats said on Tuesday.

"Troops continue to press against (the) population, yet more discreetly," a council diplomat said in a summary of Annan's remarks to the 15-nation council. "(Annan cited) limited progress on the military front. The onus remains with the government to prevent further militarization of the conflict."

The comments from Annan and U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous added further doubts about Damascus' commitment to Annan's peace plan, which is aimed at ending a 14-month assault on opposition protesters calling for the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They were also likely to deepen doubts among Western powers that Annan's plan has any chance of success.

Annan told the council via video link from Geneva that his six-point peace plan is not an "open ended commitment (but) a possible last chance to avoid civil war," said another of the four council diplomats who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Ladsous told the council that there has been a "noticeable reduction in the use of heavy weapons, a decline in the conduct of large scale military, but now more discreet military operations continue, large scale arrests," an envoy said.

"Syria still resorts to heavy weapons," a diplomat said, adding that Ladsous said there was still an "intrusive presence of Syrian security" in cities.

Annan told the council that he was especially concerned human rights violations might be intensifying, with more arrests and torture.

"People known for advocating non-violence have been arrested," Annan said, according to one of the diplomats.

Annan also told the council that "a reduction in (military) operations is not meaningful if replaced by other forms of violence," another envoy said.

A U.N.-backed ceasefire was announced for April 12 as part of Annan's peace plan, along with the deployment of an unarmed U.N. observer force of up to 300 monitors. While there was an initial reduction in violence and U.N. observers have been gradually deploying, a full ceasefire has yet to take hold.

The diplomats said Annan complained that there has been insufficient progress regarding humanitarian aid access to the 1 million Syrians in need of assistance.

Annan's peace plan called for an end to all fighting by the government and rebels, humanitarian access, the deployment of observers to monitor the truce, and dialogue between the government and opposition aimed at starting a "political transition" for the country.

