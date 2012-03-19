* Russia, China have vetoed two resolutions on Syria
* Annan urged UN council to support his peace efforts
* UK hopes draft statement to be adopted Tuesday
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 19 France submitted to the
Security Council on Monday a Western-drafted statement
supporting U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's peace efforts in
Syria and sending a strong message to Damascus to end violence
against protesters, Eur o pean diplomats said.
The decision to prepare a "presidential statement" for the
15-nation council comes after Russia and China twice vetoed
resolutions that would have condemned Syria's yearlong assault
on demonstrators opposed to President Bashar al-Assad that the
United Nations says has killed well over 8,000 civilians.
"The French delegation circulated around a draft (statement)
on Syria offering the council's full support for the mission of
the joint special envoy Kofi Annan," Britain's U.N. Ambassador
Mark Lyall Grant, Security Council president this month, told
reporters after a closed-door meeting on unrelated matters.
The draft statement, seen by Reuters, would have the council
voice its "gravest concern at the deteriorating situation in
Syria" and declare that it "fully supports (Annan's) six-point
plan" that calls for a ceasefire, political dialogue and full
access for humanitarian agencies.
Lyall Grant said that he hoped the statement would be
adopted on Tuesday. He added that Russia submitted to the
council for approval a draft of informal remarks to the press
that would have the Security Council condemn bomb attacks in the
Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo at the weekend.
"Kofi Annan asked for support from the council," French
Ambassador Gerard Araud said. "He wanted to show that all the
council is behind him. And that's the point of the (presidential
statement), only Kofi Annan."
Araud said that council members would most likely want to
consult their capitals on the draft presidential statement
before approval. It was not clear whether Russia and China would
oppose some elements of the statement.
German Ambassador Peter Wittig said the statement would send
a double message that "strengthens his (Annan's) hand and
strengthens the council support for Kofi Annan."
"Number two, it is a clear message to the Syrian authorities
to cooperate with Kofi Annan, to cooperate with the Security
Council and, above all, to end the violence that is still raging
in a very brutal way as we speak," he told reporters.
NEGOTIATIONS ON DRAFT RESOLUTION STALLED
Western diplomats said privately that their push for a
statement backing Annan highlighted their determination to break
the impasse on the Security Council that has prevented it from
taking any forceful action against Syria since Assad began
cracking down on demonstrators a year ago.
Annan, the U.N.'s previous secretary-general, on Friday
urged the Security Council to overcome its deadlock and unify in
support of his efforts to end the violence, which has brought
Syria to the brink of civil war, council diplomats said.
Addressing a closed-door meeting of the 15-nation council
via video link, Annan said the tougher the council's message in
support of his efforts to negotiate a ceasefire and launch
political dialogue between the government and opposition, the
greater his chances of ending the fighting, envoys said.
Unlike resolutions, which are legally binding and need nine
votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent council
members to pass, statements are generally non-binding but
require unanimous support from the council.
The latest draft presidential statement, which is supported
by France, Britain, Germany, Portugal and the United States, is
separate from a U.S.-drafted resolution calling on Syria to
allow access to humanitarian aid workers in the country.
Negotiations on the U.S. draft have stalled while Annan
works to persuade Assad and the Syrian opposition to agree to a
ceasefire, diplomats said. Russia and China say the West and
Gulf Arabs seek Libya-style regime change in Syria, which Moscow
and Beijing oppose.
The last time the council passed a presidential statement on
Syria was August 2011, although council members reached a rare
unanimous agreement on informal remarks to the press on March 1
to rebuke Damascus for not allowing U.N. humanitarian aid chief
Valerie Amos into the country.[ID: nL2E8E1B2A]
Shortly after the council approved those remarks to the
press, Amos was allowed to visit Damascus.