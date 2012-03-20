* Russia suggests ready to back statement supporting Annan
* Russia, China have twice vetoed resolutions on Syria
* Russian support could mean Moscow's shifting on Assad
By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, March 20 The sharply divided
U.N. Security Council struggled o n T uesday to reach agreement on
a statement of support for U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's
mission to end violence in Syria that has brought the country to
the brink of civil war.
The 15-nation panel held two rounds of negotiations on
Tuesday on a Western-drafted statement, obtained by Reuters,
that would express "full support" for Annan's peace efforts
while threatening Damascus with "further measures" if it fails
to comply the council's demands within seven days.
The Western push for a "presidential statement" from the
council backing Annan's mission comes after Russia and China
twice vetoed resolutions condemning Syria's yearlong assault on
demonstrators opposed to President Bashar al-Assad that the
United Nations says has killed over 8,000 civilians.
After a two-hour closed-door negotiating session, Russian
U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin suggested to reporters that
Moscow was prepared to back the Western-drafted statement.
"Some need instructions," he said when asked why the council
had not approved the statement. "We were ready to go."
But a senior Western diplomat challenged Churkin's remarks,
saying it was the Russian envoy who pushed for a delay in the
adoption of the statement. "He (Churkin) decided in the end that
he wanted to wait until tomorrow morning," the diplomat said.
If no one raises any objections by Wednesday morning, the
statement will be automatically adopted without a vote under a
process at the United Nations known as a "silence procedure."
Also up for automatic approval on Wednesday morning is a
draft of informal remarks to the press that Syria's close ally
Russia asked the council to approve. Those remarks would have
the council condemn bomb attacks last weekend in the cities of
Damascus and Aleppo.
Indian Ambassador Hardeep Singh Puri expressed optimism that
the statement would be approved by the council. "Some people
want to consult their capitals, but it will work, that's the
important thing," Puri told reporters.
Other diplomats said privately that they would not be
surprised if Moscow or Beijing asked their delegations to
propose further amendments to the draft statement.
RUSSIA HARDENS POSITION?
If the statement is approved, it would be a further sign
that Moscow, which has been Assad's staunchest supporter since
he began cracking down on anti-government protesters a year ago,
is toughening its position on the Syrian conflict.
Earlier on Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said that Syria's leadership had made "very many mistakes."
The core of the draft statement is Annan's six-point peace
proposal, which calls for a cease-fire, political dialogue
between the government and opposition and full access for
humanitarian agencies and freedom of movement for journalists.
Assad has banned foreign media from the country.
Western diplomats said privately that their push for a
statement backing Annan highlighted their determination to break
the impasse on the Security Council that has prevented it from
taking any forceful action against Syria since Assad began
cracking down on demonstrators a year ago.
Annan, a former U.N. secretary-general, on Friday urged the
Security Council to overcome its deadlock and unify in support
of his efforts to end the violence.
Unlike resolutions, which are legally binding and need nine
votes in favor and no vetoes from the five permanent council
members to pass, statements are generally non-binding but
require unanimous support from the council.
The latest draft presidential statement is separate from a
U.S.-drafted resolution calling on Syria to allow access to
humanitarian aid workers in the country.
The last time the council passed a presidential statement on
Syria was August 2011, although council members reached a rare
unanimous agreement on informal remarks to the press on March 1
to rebuke Damascus for not allowing U.N. humanitarian aid chief
Valerie Amos into the country. [ID: nL2E8E1B2A]
Shortly after the council approved those remarks to the
press, Amos was allowed to visit Damascus.