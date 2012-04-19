BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
UNITED NATIONS, April 18 Syria has not fully complied with its obligations to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns and has yet to send a "clear signal" about its commitment to peace, the U.N. chief told the Security Council in a letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said an expanded U.N. monitoring mission for Syria would he comprised of "an initial deployment" of up to 300 unarmed observers who would supervise a fragile week-old ceasefire between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters seeking to oust him.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its Cerro Bayo Mine
* Airbus says illegal subsidies to boeing have, over time, resulted in over us$100 billion in total lost sales for airbus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)