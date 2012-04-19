UNITED NATIONS, April 18 Syria has not fully complied with its obligations to withdraw troops and heavy weapons from towns and has yet to send a "clear signal" about its commitment to peace, the U.N. chief told the Security Council in a letter obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said an expanded U.N. monitoring mission for Syria would he comprised of "an initial deployment" of up to 300 unarmed observers who would supervise a fragile week-old ceasefire between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and opposition fighters seeking to oust him.