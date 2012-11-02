* Video is further blow to rebels' image
* U.N. says it could be used as evidence of war crime
* Alleged atrocity is not first by rebels
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 2 A video that appears to show
Syrian rebels killing soldiers who had surrendered probably
constitutes a war crime that should be prosecuted, the United
Nations human rights office said on Friday.
The disturbing incident looks to be the latest atrocity
committed by opposition fighters seeking to topple President
Bashar al-Assad, Rupert Colville, a U.N. rights spokesman, said.
"It will be examined carefully," Colville told a news
briefing in Geneva, saying it may be difficult to identify the
perpetrators and the location where the footage was recorded.
"But the allegations are that these were soldiers who were
no longer combatants. And therefore, at this point it looks very
likely that this is a war crime, another one," he said.
The footage, which has been widely publicised around the
world, has dealt a further blow to the rebels' image and is
embarrassing for their foreign supporters.
Anti-government rebels killed 28 soldiers on Thursday in
attacks on three army checkpoints around Saraqeb, a town on
Syria's main north-south highway, a monitoring group said.
Some of the dead were shot after they had surrendered,
according to video footage. Rebels berated them, calling them
"Assad's Dogs", before firing round after round into their
bodies as they lay on the ground.
"Unfortunately, this could be just the latest in a string of
documented summary executions by opposition factions as well as
by government forces and groups affiliated with them, such as
the shabbiha (pro-government militia)," Colville said.
He told Reuters: "A year ago, reports of excesses and
atrocities by opposition forces were few and far between. But
towards the end of last year and increasingly during 2012, we've
seen events like this happen."
INVESTIGATION
More than 32,000 people are estimated to have been killed
since protests against Assad first broke out and then
degenerated into full-scale civil war, with his forces using
artillery and air strikes.
U.N. human rights investigators led by Brazilian Paulo
Pinheiro have gathered evidence and testimony on atrocities
committed by government forces as well as by armed rebels in the
19-month-old conflict.
In their last report in August, the investigators said
government forces and allied militia had committed war crimes
including the murder and torture of civilians in what appeared
to be a state-directed policy.
The team has already drawn up a confidential list of
suspects for future prosecution, either by an international
tribunal or by a Syrian national court if feasible.
Carla del Ponte, the former U.N. war crimes prosecutor who
has joined the inquiry, promised last month to bring high level
Syrian political or military figures who may have ordered or
committed war crimes to justice.
"There should be really no illusions that accountability
will follow. There is a lot of evidence for many of these crimes
that have been taking place," Colville said on Friday.
"This video, if it's verified, if the details become a
little clearer, could well be part of that evidence," he said.
Colville called once again on both sides to respect
international human rights law and international humanitarian
law. "You can carry out conflict within the rules of war".
The Geneva Conventions lay down rules that aim to limit the
barbarity of war. They call for the protection of civilians and
of those who no longer take part in hostilities, including
captured soldiers and the wounded, who it says should be
humanely treated in detention.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which
is the guardian of the 1949 humanitarian pacts, declined comment
on the video on Friday, saying it had no firsthand information.