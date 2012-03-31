BEIRUT, March 31 Syria has said a year-long
revolt against President Bashar al-Assad is now over, but that
it would retain its right to use its forces to "maintain
security" before withdrawing from cities in line with a
U.N.-backed peace plan.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi told Syria TV that
United Nations-Arab League special envoy Kofi Annan had
acknowledged the government's right to respond to armed
violence. Makdissi said that handling this was a Syrian matter.
He said Syria would cooperate with the United Nations to
"remove any excuses" for further international pressure.
"The battle to topple the state is over. Our goal now is to
ensure stability and create a perspective for reform and
development in Syria while preventing others from sabotaging the
path of reform," Makdissi told the state news channel late on
Friday.
He said Syria's conditions on its acceptance of Annan's
proposals included recognition of the government's sovereignty
and its right to security.
"The other requirement is not to harm Syrian stability ...
When security can be maintained for civilians, the army will
leave. It is not waiting for Kofi Annan to leave, this is a
Syrian matter."
Annan's spokesman has said the plan makes clear Syria must
be first to withdraw troops and stop violence, saying "the
deadline is now." His proposal says Syria must stop putting
troops into cities and begin taking them out.
The text of the plan states: "The Syrian government should
immediately cease troop movement towards, and end the use of
heavy weapons in, population centres, and begin pullback of
military concentrations in and around population centres."
"As these actions are being taken on the ground, the Syrian
government should work with the envoy to bring about a sustained
cessation of armed violence in all its forms by all parties with
an effective United Nations supervision mechanism," the plan
says.
Western diplomats say implementation of a ceasefire - the
main thrust of Annan's six-point peace plan - depends on in the
sequencing of the army pullback and ending rebel armed attacks.
They say it would be impractical to expect a complete
government pullout before the rebels are obliged to respond.
In 2011, an Arab League observer mission sent to oversee the
promised withdrawal of the Syrian army from opposition
flashpoints collapsed partly over the issue of when and how
troops could be withdrawn.
Syria and its allies have in recent days claimed political
victory over an opposition struggle to end four decades of Assad
family rule, noting that Annan's U.N. plan for political
negotiations has dropped an Arab League call for Assad to go.