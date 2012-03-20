JAKARTA, March 20 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said on Tuesday that the situation in Syria was
unacceptable and called for the international community to speak
with one voice and for Security Council members to display
unity.
The United Nations priorities were stopping the violence and
starting political dialogue, Ban told an audience in Bogor,
Indonesia, during a visit to Southeast Asia.
Rebels fought gunbattles with government forces in Damascus
in the most violent clashes Syria's capital has seen in the
year-old revolt. More than 8,000 people have died as President
Bashar al-Assad's government has cracked down on protests.