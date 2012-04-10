UNITED NATIONS, April 10 Members of the U.N.
Security Council expressed deep concern about the level of
commitment to a ceasefire the Syrian government has demonstrated
so far, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said on
Tuesday.
She added that the 15-nation body may soon face a "moment of
truth" when it will have to decide whether or not to increase
pressure on the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
who has shown no signs of complying with a Tuesday deadline to
withdraw forces from towns and stop using heavy weapons.
Her remarks appeared to be aimed at Russia and China, which
have twice vetoed resolutions condemning Assad's 13-month
assault on pro-democracy protesters but have recently supported
several council statements backing U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi
Annan's peace plan.