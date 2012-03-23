* Adopts EU resolution on widespread crimes by Syrian forces
* Says perpetrators must be brought to justice
* China, Russia vote against text
* Mediator Annan going to Moscow, Beijing this weekend
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 23 The United Nations Human Rights
Council condemned on Friday what it called "sharply escalating"
violations by Syrian forces and extended the mandate of its
investigators documenting crimes against humanity that include
executions and torture.
The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution presented by
Denmark on behalf of the European Union which prolongs the
commission of inquiry's mandate through its September session.
Voting on the measure followed the pattern of divisions that
has stymied U.N. efforts to reach a consensus on tackling the
Syrian crisis, with China, Cuba and Russia all giving it the
thumbs-down.
A total of 41 states voted in favour, with two abstentions
and one delegation absent.
"This resolution focuses on accountability for human rights
violations committed by the Syrian authorities. Perpetrators
must be held to account," Denmark's ambassador Steffen Smidt
told the talks.
U.S. ambassador Eileen Chamberlain Donahoe, whose country
co-sponsored the resolution, said it "renews and significantly
strengthens the work of the commission of inquiry."
The vote reflected growing international unity on Syria and
the "increasing isolation of the three countries which stood
alone to oppose the text", she said in a statement.
Russian diplomat Vladimir Zheglov said the resolution was
"one-sided" and would not foster a peace settlement, despite a
"positive trend" that included work by Kofi Annan, joint special
envoy of the U.N. and Arab League.
In a rare moment of international unity on Wednesday, Russia
and China joined the rest of the U.N. Security Council in
throwing its weight behind the former U.N. secretary general to
end the conflict.
China's ambassador Liu Zhenmin said on Friday that his
country was a strong advocate for political dialogue in Syria to
find a peaceful solution to the crisis and it backed efforts by
Annan, who is due in Moscow and then Beijing this weekend.
'ESCALATING VIOLATIONS'
Friday's resolution called on investigators to "conduct and
continuously update a mapping exercise of gross violations of
human rights since March 2011, including an assessment of
casualty figures."
More than 8,000 people have died in the year since the
uprising began against President Bashar al-Assad, the United
Nations says.
The U.N. team, led by Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro, said in a
report last month that Syrian forces have shot dead unarmed
women and children, shelled residential areas and tortured
wounded protesters in hospital under orders from the "highest
level" of army and government officials.
It has drawn up a confidential list of people suspected of
ordering crimes against humanity for future prosecution.
In New York on Friday, Pinheiro told reporters his
investigators were receiving up-to-date information from the
field and had noticed a new trend in the conflict.
Based on interviews with refugees in neighboring countries
fewer people were being killed by excessive force used by the
military to break up protests, he said, while more were dying as
a result of military operations against entire towns, possibly
intended as "collective punishment."
The Human Rights Council resolution explicitly refers to
calls by U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay for
the Security Council to refer the situation in Syria to the
prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for
investigation.
It condemned "sharply escalating" violations of human rights
and freedoms by Syrian authorities.
These included arbitrary executions, excessive use of force
and the killing and persecution of protesters, refugees, human
rights activists and journalists, as well as arbitrary
detention, disappearances and torture, including of children and
bombardments of residential areas of towns.
It called for Syrian military and armed forces to withdraw
to their barracks and lift the "blockade" of cities under siege
including Homs, Deraa and Zabadani. Authorities should allow
safe and unhindered access for aid workers to reach the needy.
Syria's ambassador, Faysal Khabbaz Hamoui, said the text
failed to reflect the reality on the ground, including crimes
committed by armed gangs, and the negative impact of sanctions.
The latest condemnation would "only make the situation
worse", and sponsors of the text - including Britain, France and
the United States - didn't care about the victims, he said.
Earlier, the Council defeated a proposal by Russia to amend
the resolution so it would have also condemned deadly "terrorist
attacks" in Damascus and Aleppo this month.