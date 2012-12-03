GENEVA Dec 3 The United Nations said on Monday
it was withdrawing "all non-essential international staff" from
Syria due to the worsening security situation, and was
restricting remaining staff to the capital.
Up to 25 of about 100 international staff could leave this
week, it said, adding that more armoured vehicles were needed
following attacks on humanitarian aid convoys sometimes caught
in crossfire between Syrian government and rebel forces.
"The U.N. has decided to send all non-essential
international staff out of Syria and to halt all field trips
outside of the capital for now," the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.