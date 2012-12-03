* About 25 of 100 foreign staff leaving Syria
* U.N. source says evacuees going to Jordan
* Convoys hijacked, caught in crossfire
* ICRC says operations continue per usual
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 3 The United Nations said on Monday
it was suspending its aid operations in Syria and withdrawing
all non-essential international staff due to the worsening
security situation.
Up to 25 of about 100 foreign staff could leave this week,
it said, adding that more armoured vehicles were needed after
attacks in recent weeks on humanitarian aid convoys and the
hijacking of goods or vehicles.
Some convoys had been caught in crossfire between Syrian
government and rebel forces, including an incident near the
airport in which two staff were injured, it said.
"We can confirm that the United Nations in Syria will pull
out non-essential international personnel with immediate
effect," U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's spokesman Martin
Nesirky told reporters.
"The U.N. will also suspend its missions within the country
until further notice," he said in New York.
In all, the world body deploys more than 1,000 national and
international staff in Syria, but movement and communications
have become more difficult due to intensified fighting near the
capital and a 48-hour Internet blackout last week, the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
Some U.N. agencies are relocating staff from the northern
town of Aleppo, which rebels are battling to control, it said.
"My understanding is that international staff will be going
to Jordan," a U.N. source in Geneva told Reuters.
Damascus had been considered "quite safe" until last week
when the main airport was shut down and flights into Syria
cancelled after several attacks by rebels, OCHA said.
"The situation is significantly changing," said Sabir
Mughal, the U.N.'s chief security adviser in Syria. "There is an
increased risk for humanitarians as a result of indiscriminate
shooting or clashes between the parties."
MORTARS AND SHOOT-OUTS
For two thirds of the month of November, U.N. security
considered many main routes in the country unsafe for travel or
there was not enough information to send staff on field trips
with confidence, OCHA said on its news service www.irinnews.org.
"Mortars have landed and shoot-outs have taken place just
steps away from UN offices; shelling can be heard on an hourly
basis both from their offices and places of residence," it said.
Eight U.N. staff have been killed along with seven
volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent during the
20-month-old conflict which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.
The U.N.'s World Food Programme (WFP) has been supplying
food rations to up to 1.5 million people in Syria, many of them
forced to flee their homes due to fighting.
The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) is providing assistance to
families and helping to repair water and sanitation systems,
while the World Health Organization (WHO) is delivering medical
aid to hospitals and clinics.
The U.N. refugee agency has supplied winter blankets and
clothing to some of the more than 1.2 million displaced within
Syria, including in the flashpoint city of Homs last week, and
to the 465,000 refugees registered in neighbouring countries.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is
continuing operations "per usual", Geneva spokesman Alexis Heeb
said. The independent humanitarian agency - whose aid workers do
not travel in armoured vehicles - stopped using the airport road
months ago, considering it unsafe, he said.
"We're going ahead with distributions as usual, including a
new water project," Heeb told Reuters on Monday evening.