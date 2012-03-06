(corrects 15th para to say WHO has staff in Syria but not Homs)
* U.N. rights office says has similar footage to Channel 4
* WHO says hospitals must remain neutral places for health
care
* If widespread and systematic, torture is a crime against
humanity
By Stephanie Nebehay
March 6 The United Nations has footage
similar to a video aired by Britain's Channel 4 television
station purporting to show Syrian patients being tortured in
hospital, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said on
Tuesday.
"The High Commissioner was sent this footage by Channel 4
yesterday. In fact we have some similar footage," Colville,
spokesman for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay, said.
"It may even be the same footage which was sent to the
commission of inquiry on Syria," Colville told a news briefing.
"The pictures are truly shocking."
The secretly shot video, which Channel 4 aired on Monday,
showed what it said were Syrian patients being tortured by
medical staff at a state-run hospital in Homs.
Wounded, blindfolded men were chained to beds. A rubber whip
and electrical cable lay on a table in one of the wards. Some
patients showed signs of having been severely beaten.
Channel 4 said it could not independently verify the video,
but Colville said independent investigators reporting to the
U.N. Human Rights Council had received similar images and
testimony.
This had been used in their Feb. 23 report that accused
Syrian forces of committing crimes against humanity, including
torture.
The first report by the U.N. commission of inquiry last
November documented cases of injured people taken to military
hospitals where they were beaten and tortured during
interrogation.
"Torture and killings reportedly took place in the Homs
military hospital -- which is the one shown in the Channel 4
footage -- by security forces dressed as doctors and allegedly
acting with the complicity of medical personnel," Colville said.
"In other words, what the commission of inquiry reported
back in November is pretty much what you see both visually and
in the witness account in the Channel 4 footage," he said.
The U.N. inquiry documented evidence that sections of Homs
military hospital and Latakia state hospital were "transformed
into torture centres actually within the hospitals", he said.
"Security agents, in some cases joined by medical staff,
chained seriously injured patients to their beds, electrocuted
them, beat wounded parts of their body or denied medical
attention and water. Medical personnel who did not collaborate
faced reprisals," Colville said.
BRUTALITY "NOTORIOUS"
Torture has been documented in Syria for 40 years, "usually
carried out under the cloak of permanent security legislation",
Colville said, adding: "The brutality of the country's security
forces is notorious."
"Methods of torture, most of which are known to have been
used in Syria over many years, not just in the past year,
include severe beatings, electric shocks, suspension for long
periods by the limbs, psychological torture and routine
humiliation," he added.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) voiced outrage over the
Channel 4 video, though spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said the U.N.
agency could not authenticate the images and had no staff in
Homs.
"Whatever the truth is about possible acts of this kind,
they are totally unacceptable for WHO. Hospitals must remain
neutral places where people must have security when they seek
care. Doctors who work there must be able to work in an
environment of security and neutrality," Chaib said.
As Syrians became afraid of public hospitals, makeshift
clinics were set up in mosques and homes, also becoming targets,
Colville said.
"Numerous testimonies have been received regarding the
obstruction and denial of medical assistance to the injured and
the sick. Many of the injured have been prevented from receiving
treatment in public hospitals in several locations, including
Latakia, Baniyas, Homs, and Idlib," he said.
Consistent testimony described how security forces "tracked
down wounded protesters at both private and public hospitals".
Security forces were said to have raided hospitals in Hama
in June and July, he said. "Injured demonstrators were reported
to have been arrested and taken to military hospitals where they
were allegedly interrogated and tortured, again very similar to
what you see in the Channel 4 video."
People suspected of helping set up secret clinics have been
arrested and tortured by security forces, investigators found.
"They received various testimonies to the effect that
security forces warned the staff of private hospitals and
ambulance drivers not to treat or provide assistance to injured
protesters but to transfer them to public or military
hospitals," Colville said.
