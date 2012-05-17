UNITED NATIONS May 17 Syria has complained to
the United Nations that its tourism industry has been severely
damaged by a 14-month conflict between government forces and
rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, which
has raised fears of civil war.
In a letter to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly made
public on Thursday, Syria's U.N. ambassador, Bashar Ja'afari,
said hotel occupancy had dropped from an average of 90 percent
before the crisis began in March 2011 to less than 15 percent.
"In the cities and areas where there is tension, the impact
of the crisis on the tourism sector has been totally disastrous:
tourism activity has come to a complete halt and hotels have
ceased to operate," Ja'afari wrote in the letter dated May 7.
"All restaurants, roadside rest-stops, fairgrounds and other
leisure facilities have also had to close," he said.
The United Nations says 9,000 people have been killed during
the revolt, while Damascus blames foreign-backed "terrorists"
for killing 2,600 soldiers and police. An April 12 U.N.-backed
truce has failed to stop the bloodshed.
Ja'afari blamed the tourism downturn on travel websites for
warning tourists to stay away, countries for halting flights to
Syria, and "certain armed terrorist groups which target
transport and communication routes and transport companies, in
addition to terrorizing, killing and abducting civilians."
"Some 40 per cent of all those employed in the tourism
sector in Syria are estimated to have lost their jobs completely
or to have had their hours reduced," Ja'afari wrote in the
three-page letter.
There are 257 unarmed U.N. monitors in Syria to observe the
unraveling five-week old truce brokered by U.N.-Arab League
peace envoy Kofi Annan. The opposition Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights has said more than 800 have been killed since then.
A U.N. monitoring team was caught up earlier this week in an
attack in northern Idlib province in which at least 21 people
were killed and observers were forced to spent a night with
rebels who pledged they were protecting them.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Peter Cooney)