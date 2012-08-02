WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
has approved another $12 million in emergency relief aid to
Syrians, the White House said on Thursday, calling on other
countries to boost their donations as a result of worsening
conditions there.
"After nearly 17 months of conflict, the humanitarian
situation is dire and rapidly deteriorating," White House
spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
The statement did not mention the announcement that U.N.
special envoy for Syria Kofi Annan has decided to step down from
his post after his peace plan meant to stop Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad from attacking civilians was widely seen to have
failed.
The United Nations estimates that more than 1.5 million
people in Syria now need food, water and other assistance. Some
1 million have been driven from their homes and more than
130,000 people have fled to neighboring countries like Turkey,
Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.
The United States' new aid commitment brings the total it
has provided for emergency supplies including medical gear,
clothing and hygiene kits to $76 million.
Carney appealed to other countries to also step up their
donations and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict "to
ensure the safety of civilians and aid workers, and the safe and
unimpeded delivery of relief supplies to those in need."
The White House also repeated its view that Assad needs to
leave power to bring bloodshed in Syria to an end.
"We call on all members of the international community to
support a political transition in Syria, and we will continue to
work with the opposition and our allies and partners to support
an inclusive transition that guarantees the Syrian people their
universal rights," Carney said said.