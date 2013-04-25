ABU DHABI, April 25 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Thursday said the U.S. intelligence community believes
the Syrian government has used sarin gas on a small scale
against rebels trying to overthrow the government of Bashar
al-Assad.
"This morning the White House delivered a letter to several
members of Congress on the topic of chemical weapons use in
Syria. The letter ... states that the U.S. intelligence
community assesses with some degree of varying confidence that
the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons on a small scale in
Syria," Hagel told reporters traveling with him. He said it was
sarin gas.
