WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States has no
reason to believe Syria has used chemical weapons during its
22-month conflict with rebels seeking to end the Assad family's
rule, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
Asked if the United States had any reason to believe that
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government had used chemical
weapons against his own people, State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told reporters: "No."
Foreign Policy magazine reported on its website on Tuesday
that a previously secret U.S. diplomatic cable from the U.S.
consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, had concluded that Assad's
government had likely used chemical weapons.
The report said the cable was sent to the State Department
last week and outlined the results of the consulate's
investigation into reports from inside Syria that chemical
weapons had been used in the city of Homs on Dec. 23.
"At the time, we looked into the allegations that were made,
and the information that we had received, and we found no
credible evidence to corroborate or to confirm that chemical
weapons were used," the State Department spokeswoman said.
"When this particular message came in from Consulate
Istanbul, we took it seriously, as we do with all such anecdotal
reporting, and concluded at the time that we couldn't
corroborate it," she said. "We haven't been able to corroborate
it since, either."
Nuland's comments were more definitive than those issued by
White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor on
Tuesday night after the Foreign Policy report was published.
In his statement, Vietor said: "The reporting we have seen
from media sources regarding alleged chemical weapons incidents
in Syria has not been consistent with what we believe to be true
about the Syrian chemical weapons program."
On Aug. 20, President Barack Obama warned Assad that the use
or deployment of chemical or biological weapons in his country's
conflict would be a "red line" for the United States as it views
Damascus's suppression of the uprising.
Noting at the time that he had not ordered U.S. military
engagement in Syria, Obama told reporters the issue of chemical
and biological weapons was of high concern to the both the
United States and its close ally, Israel, which borders Syria.
"A red line for us is (if) we see a whole bunch of chemical
weapons moving around, or being utilized. That would change my
calculus," he said.
According to the United Nations, more than 60,000 people
have died in the 22-month long conflict between Assad forces and
the opposition battling to end decades of his family's rule.