WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. intelligence
community assesses with varying degrees of confidence that the
Syrian regime used chemical weapons on a small scale, the White
House said on Thursday, adding however that such assessments
were not enough and that "credible and corroborated" facts were
needed.
"Given the stakes involved, and what we have learned from
our own recent experiences, intelligence assessments alone are
not sufficient - only credible and corroborated facts that
provide us with some degree of certainty will guide our
decision-making," Miguel Rodriguez, White House director of the
office of legislative affairs, said in a letter to lawmakers.
