WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Secretary of State
Clinton said on Thursday the ceasefire in Syria was just a first
step and the United States supported sending an advance team to
Syria immediately ahead of a potential U.N. monitoring mission.
Clinton said the "Group of Eight" foreign ministers welcomed
that violence in Syria had abated, but this was just one
element in former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan's plan. She
said Syria must meet other obligations, including a pullback of
troops and tanks from cities and allowing humanitarian aid.
While G8 countries had been meeting in Washington, their
representatives were also meeting in New York to discuss a
potential U.N. monitoring mission that would go to Syria under
the right conditions, Clinton said.
"The United States supports sending an advance team
immediately to begin this work," Clinton told reporters at the
State Department.
The advance group as well as the U.N. monitoring mission
"will need complete freedom of movement, unimpeded
communications, and access throughout the country and to all
Syrians as well as firm security guarantees from all parties,"
she said.
Syrian troops held their fire on Thursday after the
U.N.-backed ceasefire deadline passed, but Annan pressed
President Bashar al-Assad's government to pull its forces back
entirely.
Clinton said "the regime's war" in Syria must end and a
political transition must begin. "Assad will have to go and the
Syrian people must be given the chance to chart their own
future," she said.
But she added: "Given the Assad regime's record of broken
promises, we are proceeding, understandably, with caution."
The Group of Eight comprises the United States, Canada,
Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Russia.