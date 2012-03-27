WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on the Syrian opposition on Tuesday to put forward a clear commitment to include, and protect the rights of, all Syrians in a political transition.

Clinton also told reporters Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's reported acceptance of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan's peace plan would be judged by his actions, calling on him to order his forces to immediately stop firing and to withdraw from populated areas.