By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A vote in Congress over
whether to launch U.S. attacks against Syria is expected to
wreak collateral damage - leaving too little time on Capitol
Hill to deal with fast-approaching fall deadlines to fund
government agencies and raise the debt limit.
That increases the likelihood that U.S. lawmakers will agree
to a short-term government funding measure to get them through
the fall, postponing for another day any broader deal or big
showdowns.
The House of Representatives had previously scheduled only
nine legislative days in September after they return from summer
recess on Sept. 9, prompting analysts to view this as barely
enough to pass government funding legislation in time to avoid a
federal shutdown as the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.
But now much of that time is likely to be eaten up with a
contentious debate over authorizing the use of military force to
punish Syria, analysts say.
With Republicans and Democrats still deeply divided on how
to shrink U.S. debt and federal deficits, the odds for a
comprehensive agreement that replaces "sequester" spending cuts
and lifts the debt ceiling have fallen dramatically.
"Syria has really scrambled an incredibly crowded calendar,"
said Chris Krueger, a political analyst with Guggenheim
Securities in Washington. "I think you have to say that the
chance of a short-term extension has increased."
The U.S. Treasury said last week that an increase in the
$16.7 trillion federal borrowing limit will be needed by
mid-October to ensure that the government can continue to meet
its payment obligations.
Many House Republicans have pledged to use the need to
increase the debt ceiling as leverage to demand cuts to federal
benefits programs and for delays or the withholding of funds
from "Obamacare," President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
reforms.
But now that Obama has asked Congress to approve limited
strikes against Syria, the fiscal questions will have to wait,
at least for a while.
PROVIDING COVER FOR DISAGREEMENT
The focus on Syria, however, could provide a convenient
excuse for Republicans to agree to short-term extensions that
provide two or three months' worth of government funding and
borrowing capacity.
"Ironically, this crisis over Syria could give everyone a
little cover because we're not close to a deal to kill sequester
or to raise the debt ceiling. Lawmakers could claim, with
justification, that they've been preoccupied with Syria," said
Greg Valliere, chief political strategist at Potomac Research in
Washington.
"On the budget, it increases the likelihood of stop-gap
stuff," he added.
Denying government funding or borrowing could send a
confusing message to U.S. allies and financial markets, analysts
say. The bruising debt-limit fight of summer 2011, for instance,
caused steep stock market falls and prompted ratings agency
Standard and Poor's to strip the United States of its top-tier
credit rating.
While stop-gap government funding measures have become
routine in recent years, markets have also become unnerved by
disruptions to government programs and agencies prompted by
last-minute decisions.
One House Republican aide said the Syria situation "would
make it a lot harder for to vote against a
debt-ceiling increase given that we're the party that tends to
be more hard-line security and military supporters in the Reagan
tradition."
Some lawmakers entering a classified briefing on the Syria
situation on Sunday in Washington acknowledged that the Syria
vote would complicate the fiscal agenda, but said dealing with
urgent military action was a higher priority.
"I don't know how it's going to complicate other things, but
this is the most important thing that we will deal with," said
Representative Juan Vargas, a Democrat from southern California.
Representative Bennie Thomson, a Democrat from Mississippi,
said he hoped that the Syria debate wouldn't spill over into the
debt limit, adding "Congress should be able to multi-task."
In addition, proposals for short-term funding and
debt-ceiling extensions prompted by the Syria time crunch could
also be accompanied by demands by conservatives for delays in
the implementation of key parts of the Obamacare health reforms,
such as the Oct. 1 launch of insurance exchanges for individual
coverage, Guggenheim's Krueger said.
Last week, some 80 House Republicans sent a letter to House
Speaker John Boehner saying they would not support an extension
of government funding known as a continuing resolution unless it
denied funds needed to implement the Obamacare provisions.
Short-term extensions also would provide more uncertainty
for financial markets, prolonging the risk to investors of a
government shutdowns or default at a time when investors are
already in turmoil over the possibility of a wider conflict in
the Middle East.