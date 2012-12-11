WASHINGTON Dec 11 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday that the United States now recognizes a newly formed
coalition of Syrian opposition groups, a move aimed at
ratcheting up pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"We've made a decision that the Syrian Opposition Coalition
is now inclusive enough, is reflective and representative enough
of the Syrian population, that we consider them the legitimate
representative of the Syrian people in opposition to the Assad
regime," Obama said in an interview with Barbara Walters of ABC
News.
The move, which was widely expected, could give new
international legitimacy to the rebels fighting to overthrow
Assad, but stops short of authorizing U.S. arming of the
opposition, something Obama has steadfastly refused to do.