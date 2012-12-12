* Move comes day before opposition leaders, allies meet in
Morocco
* France, Britain, Turkey, Gulf states recognized group last
month
* Washington designates one opposition group a terrorist
body
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 President Barack Obama
granted U.S. recognition on Tuesday to a Syrian opposition
coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people,
a move aimed at ratcheting up pressure on Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to leave power.
Obama announced his decision in an interview with ABC News
on the eve of a meeting of Syrian opposition leaders and their
international allies in Morocco, but he stopped short of
authorizing U.S. arming of rebels fighting to overthrow Assad.
"It's a big step," Obama said in a step that could provide a
diplomatic boost to the anti-Assad political cause after nearly
two years of fighting.
France, Britain, Turkey and the Gulf states led the way last
month in recognizing the opposition coalition. But Washington
held off until now, demanding the groups, dogged by splits and
rivalries throughout their battle to end the Assad family's long
authoritarian rule, do more to coalesce into a unified front.
A formal endorsement by Obama, accused by critics of failing
to respond forcefully enough to the bloody Syrian conflict,
could mark a new phase in his efforts to isolate Assad, who has
defied repeated U.S. calls to step down.
But little in the way of direct military or financial
support is expected to be channeled to the coalition at the
Morocco meeting on Wednesday, partly because it lacks the
ability to act as a provisional government and because Western
powers are still wary of backing Islamist fighters in the rebel
ranks.
"We've made a decision that the Syrian opposition coalition
is now inclusive enough, is reflective and representative enough
of the Syrian population that we consider them the legitimate
representative of the Syrian people in opposition to the Assad
regime," Obama told ABC's Barbara Walters at the White House.
The diplomatic designation - which had been widely expected
- could open the door to further U.S. non-lethal assistance,
including communications equipment and humanitarian aid, and
deeper political contacts.
But Obama made clear that he remains cautious about some of
the armed Syrian factions linked to the political coalition and
is not ready to start supplying weapons to the rebels, something
he has steadfastly resisted despite demands from some Republican
critics.
"Not everybody who's participating on the ground in fighting
Assad are people who we are comfortable with," Obama said.
"There are some who, I think, have adopted an extremist agenda,
an anti-U.S. agenda, and we are going to make clear to
distinguish between those elements."
DESIGNATED AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION
Obama specifically singled out the radical Islamist Syrian
group Jabhat al-Nusrah, which the United States on Tuesday
designated as a foreign terrorist organization that it said was
trying to hijack the rebellion on behalf of al Qaeda in Iraq.
U.S. officials said the al-Nusra group had claimed
responsibility for carrying out nearly 600 attacks in major
cities that have killed numerous innocent Syrians during the
uprising against Assad.
U.S. officials said it was an important signal both to the
Syrian opposition and its foreign supporters, particularly in
the Gulf, that al-Nusra and its ilk cannot play a part in
Syria's eventual political transition.
Tuesday's action came as U.S. officials were set to attend
the Friends of Syria meeting in Marrakech, to discuss the Syria
crisis, as rebels push forward on the battlefield and move to
unify the political opposition.
Rebels clashed on Tuesday with government forces near
Damascus airport, battling for the capital's outskirts in a
conflict which the United Nations said has driven half a million
people from the country since it began in March 2011.
Fighting near the airport, 20 km (12 miles) southeast of
Damascus city center, is part of a broader confrontation between
the army and rebels who hold a near-continuous arc of territory
from the east to the southwest of Assad's power base.
At least 40,000 people have been killed in Syria's uprising,
which started with street protests that were met with gunfire by
Assad's security forces, and spiraled into the most enduring and
destructive of the Arab uprisings.
Stalemate between major powers, particularly the United
States and Russia, has paralyzed the wider international
response to the violence, leaving regional Sunni Muslim states
such as Turkey and the Gulf Arab countries helping the rebels
and Shi'ite Iran providing support to Assad.