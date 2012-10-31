* Syrian opposition must resist extremists, says Clinton
* Urges progress at talks in Qatar
ZAGREB Oct 31 The United States called on
Wednesday for a major overhaul of Syria's beleaguered
opposition, saying it was time to move beyond the Syrian
National Council (SNC) and bring in those who are "in the
frontlines fighting and dying today".
Speaking on a visit to Croatia, Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton also said Syrian opposition talks in Qatar next week
should lead to a broader coalition that would speak out strongly
against "efforts by extremists to hijack the Syrian revolution."
Western patience has been wearing thin with the SNC, a group
of largely expatriate Syrian activists who so far have failed to
gain much traction with groups inside the country.
"We've made it clear that the SNC can no longer be viewed as
the visible leader of the opposition," Clinton said. "They can
be part of a larger opposition, but that opposition must include
people from inside Syria and others."
"There needs to be an opposition structure that is dedicated
to representing and protecting all Syrians," Clinton said.
The 19-month-old revolt against Assad claimed at least six
more lives on Wednesday when a bomb exploded near a Shi'ite
shrine in a suburb of the Syrian capital, Damascus, state media
and opposition activists said.
It followed the collapse of the latest ceasefire proposal,
brokered by international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi in an effort to
stop the fighting over the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.
The conflict has cost an estimated 32,000 dead.
A meeting next week in Qatar would be an opportunity for
Syria's disparate opposition groups to bring in representatives
of those who "are on the frontlines fighting and dying today",
Clinton said.
She added that the United States had facilitated the
movement of several representatives of these groups to a meeting
last month on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"And we also need an opposition that will be on record
strongly resisting the efforts by extremists to hijack the
Syrian revolution."
"We have recommended names and organisations that we believe
should be included in a leadership structure," Clinton told a
news conference.