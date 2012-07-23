RENO, Nevada U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would be held accountable if he made the "tragic mistake" of using his stockpile of chemical weapons.

"Today we're also working so that the Syrian people can have a better future, free of the Assad regime," Obama said in a speech on his foreign policy to veterans in Reno, Nevada.

"Given the regime's stockpiles of chemical weapons, we will continue to make it clear to Assad and those around him that the world is watching and that they will be held accountable by the international community and the United States should they make the tragic mistake of using those weapons," he said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull in Reno and Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Jackie Frank)