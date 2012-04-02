WASHINGTON, April 2 The United States will join
with international partners to establish an "accountability
clearinghouse" for Syria to track evidence of human rights
violations during the government's bloody crackdown on protests,
the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
The clearinghouse will collect, analyze and securely store
information on rights violations with a view to future
prosecutions or reconciliation programs, it said.
"These efforts will also help develop trial-ready dossiers
against individuals responsible for violations of international
or domestic criminal law," the department said in a statement.
The new body would be guided by a steering committee made up
of Syrians and their international partners, it said.
The United Nations' Human Rights Council last month
condemned what it called sharply escalating violations by Syrian
security forces and extended the mandate of investigators
documenting crimes against humanity that include executions and
torture.
U.S.-based rights group Human Rights Watch has said armed
Syrian opposition fighters have also committed serious abuses
including kidnapping, detention and torture of security force
members and government supporters..
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met in Istanbul on Sunday
with western and Arab nations, who jointly called on Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad to take immediate steps to end the
year-long crackdown..
'PROSECUTOR'S UNIT'
The State Department said the new clearinghouse could
coordinate projects including training Syrian investigators and
lawyers collecting evidence of abuses, and setting up a secure
storage facility and database to hold the information.
It could also establish a "prosecutor's unit" to collect and
analyze available evidence to support possible future
prosecutions in Syrian, hybrid or international courts, it said.
The United States will provide $1.25 million to help launch
the clearinghouse and ask other partner nations to chip in with
funding for the group, which may complement the work of U.N.
High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The United Nations says Syrian soldiers and security forces
have killed more than 9,000 people over the past 12 months.
Damascus says rebels have killed 3,000 troops and police and has
blamed the unrest on foreign-backed "terrorists".
U.N. officials have compiled a list of senior Syrian
officials suspected of crimes against humanity in the uprising
against Assad, but experts say potential future international
prosecutions could be stymied by Russia and China's opposition
on the U.N. Security Council.