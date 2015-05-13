(Adds quotes and additional background)
WASHINGTON May 13 The White House on Wednesday
said it is concerned that international inspectors have received
"credible allegations" that chemical weapons are still being
used in Syria.
The government of Bashar al-Assad had pledged to hand over
its chemical weapons stockpiles after the United States
threatened military intervention in 2013 following sarin gas
attacks that killed hundreds of residents in a Damascus suburb.
But international inspectors have found traces of sarin and
VX nerve agent at a military research site in Syria that had not
been declared to the global chemical weapons watchdog, the
Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
"We're aware that the OPCW continues to receive credible
allegations that the use of chemical weapons in Syria is still
taking place," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
in a briefing.
"Attempts by the OPCW to resolve some gaps and
inconsistencies in Syria's declaration of their chemical weapons
have gone unresolved," he said, noting the OPCW continues to
investigate.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by
Eric Walsh)