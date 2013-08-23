LONDON Aug 23 Syria's warring sides might have
struggled to get the foreign arms they want, but even before
this week's apparent chemical attack both government and
opposition were using ever more powerful conventional weapons.
On Wednesday, opposition forces accused the government of
President Bashar al-Assad of killing hundreds with a nerve gas
attack in the suburbs of the capital Damascus.
The government of Bashar al-Assad denied the charge, but
with international condemnation mounting, analysts said it was
becoming ever more likely that western states and their Gulf
allies would finally get on with seriously arming the rebels.
What is certain, activists and analysts say, is that recent
months have seen a move towards larger weapons, from
bunker-busting bombs being used by Syria's air force to
increased rebel use of captured tanks, artillery and rockets.
For now, there are few if any signs that high-profile talk
of weapons supplies from Western and Gulf states to the rebels
and from Russia to Assad have been followed through in anything
like the quantities needed to shift the balance.
"Outsiders - both the West and the Russians - have been
holding back," says David Hartwell, a former British Ministry of
Defence official now Middle East analyst for IHS Jane's. "But in
reality that may not matter as there are plenty of weapons
within Syria, and the more jihadist opposition elements in
particular seem to be really upping their game and using them."
Earlier this month, opposition fighters widely believed to
include Al Qaeda-linked elements captured a major military air
base at Mannagh near the border with Turkey. They also pushed
deeper into the Assad government's ethnic Alawite heartland of
Latakia.
While there is no sign the rebels have the capability to
operate the government attack helicopters they claimed to have
captured at Mannagh, analysts say online videos have shown them
increasingly using T-54 and T-62 Soviet-built tanks.
The Free Syrian Army - as well as the Al-Qaeda affiliated
al-Nusra Front and other groups - have also been using
increasingly potent captured artillery. This has included Grad
surface-to-surface rockets analysts say were vital to the
Islamist-led push into Latakia.
FOREIGNERS HOLD BACK
As with militants in Iraq and Afghanistan, rebel fighters in
Syria appeared to have become increasingly adept at designing
their own weapons. One set of online videos shows rebel
commanders showing off their "Hell Cannon", a 4-metre long
rocket said to be capable of delivering 120 kg of high explosive
more than 3 kilometres (1.9 miles).
One image showed one such launcher apparently built into an
industrial digger, perhaps for stability. ( here
)
Pictures from within Syria also suggest Assad's allies
Hezbollah are also improvising their own systems, increasing the
payload capacity to make their basic handheld rockets carry more
explosive.
Some foreign weaponry has continued to slip in, with ongoing
reports of Chinese-manufactured handheld anti-tank and
anti-aircraft rockets widely suspected to have been bought by
Qatar, possibly from Sudan, for delivery to Islamist fighters.
Saudi Arabia has also provided some weapons, experts and
foreign officials say. But long-touted shipments of military aid
from Britain, France and the United States have never arrived.
When the White House announced in June that chemical weapons
usage by Assad's forces had changed the strategic equation and
that it would supply military support, officials suggested the
first major shipment would arrive in August.
In reality, however, decisions were delayed by a lack of
agreement in Congress. Even with some Congressional roadblocks
now cleared, U.S. and other foreign officials see a growing
reluctance to follow through on the talk, particularly as
Islamist influence in the anti-Assad forces continues to grow.
As Western, Russian, regional and UN officials tried to
tiptoe ever closer to some kind of Geneva-based peace talks,
Moscow too appears to have held back on some of its more serious
weaponry offers to the Assad government.
Foreign officials and analysts say there has so far been no
sign of Russia moving to deliver on its offer of sophisticated
S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. That offer, many analysts believe,
was largely designed to block any suggestion that the West might
impose a Libya-style no-fly zone.
With the likelihood of such action now seen much reduced -
although that could change in the aftermath of Wednesday's
reported chemical strike - Assad's air force now appears to have
abandoned any thoughts of holding back its heavier weaponry.
BUNKER BUSTERS, ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILES
Most analysts believe Assad has probably received some new
supplies of basic ammunition and artillery shells, possibly from
Russia and almost certainly from Iran. In general, however, he
is believed to be still largely relying on Syria's pre-war
stockpiles.
Eliot Higgins, a UK-based blogger with the pseudonym "Brown
Moses" who has emerged as an unexpected and largely self-taught
expert on weaponry in Syria, says videos posted online after air
raids show ever heavier weaponry being used.
"It's been going on for a while," says Higgins, whose work
has been praised and used by rights groups such as Amnesty
International. "We've been seeing some cluster munitions and
incendiaries used since late last year. Now they seem to be
using almost everything they have got, even if it's not always
that effective."
Recent months, he says, have seen the first appearances of
the S-25, an air-to-surface missile, and the also Soviet-built
AS-14 Kedge, designed to penetrate military bunkers and perhaps
used to target rebel tunnels and cellars.
Improved rebel anti-aircraft capability may also be forcing
a change in tactics. As well as truck-mounted heavy machine
guns, the rebels have also increasingly been seen with
foreign-supplied Chinese-made FN-6 handheld MANPAD portable
missiles.
Last month, Liwa al-Islam - one of the groups operating
outside the Free Syrian Army - published a video purporting to
show it operating the most sophisticated rebel anti-aircraft
weaponry yet. The footage appeared to show the interior of a
9K33 Osa surface-to-air missile battery apparently captured from
the government.
"A lot of this is about propaganda," said Afshon Ostovar,
Middle East analyst at the Centre for Naval Analyses near
Washington DC. "We don't know if they know how to use it. We
don't even know if they have the missiles."
(Reporting by Peter Apps; Editing by Will Waterman)